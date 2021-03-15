Fresno Yosemite International Airport seeing increase in travelers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been over a year since the pandemic began, and it's clear several Americans are in a hurry to get back to normal.The Fresno Yosemite International Airport is seeing a major uptick in passenger travel in recent days.Over recent weeks, the airport is seeing 60 percent of its passenger volume recovered and some days are more than 70 percent of its recovered volume.Officials predict it will only increase as new airlines open up for business in the airport.The TSA is expecting even more people to travel by plane in the months to come."The TSA is forecasting airports nationwide passenger traffic will pick up 10% each month through July, and we're seeing that at our airport as well," says Vikkie Calderon.Officials say since the beginning of March, there have been eight days where more than a million people were screened at U.S. airports.