Youth vaccination rates remain low in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than a month ago, the country took a big step in preventing the spread of COVID-19 by allowing 5 to 11-year-olds to roll up their sleeves for the vaccine.However, getting shots into those little arms is becoming a challenge for Fresno County."A lot of hesitancy amongst the younger groups, amongst the teenagers, and now the 5-11. Our pediatric vaccine rates has not been very good," said Dr. Kenny Banh, with UCSF Fresno.According to the county's youth vaccine data, of the kids ages 5 to 11, only 12.4% have gotten one dose of the vaccine. For 12 to 17 year olds, its just below 58%.Dr. Banh explained why he believes numbers aren't as high as health officials would like."I think most of it, at the younger age, has to deal with parental fear," he said.Banh shared that he has talked to parents who worry about their child getting sick from the shot.He added that some parents have valid concerns, such as the risk of developing a heart inflammation called myocarditis, a known side effect but with higher rates in young adults.However, he said some parents are only focusing on side effects of getting the vaccine, instead of what their child can develop, if left unvaccinated."You're actually way more likely to contract myocarditis from getting Coronavirus and having a much more severe case and long-term bad outcomes from it," he explained.Action News also spoke to a pediatrician in Merced County, who said she likes to have honest conversations with parents who come to her with concerns. So far, Dr. Sima Asadi has been able to vaccinate 1,000 Merced County children."The risks and unknowns of this vaccine are less than the risks and unknowns of this disease," Dr. Asadi said.Health officials encourage parents to reach out to their child's pediatrician with concerns or questions about the vaccine.