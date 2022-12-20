Community rallies to help rebuild Fresno restaurant

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nearly three weeks ago, a fire tore through Zamora's Carnitas in central Fresno.

The Mexican restaurant has been serving up customers for 16 years, now they've been forced to temporarily close.

"I think we have to take it slow and try to plan for something good to come out of the bad," said Gaby Gomez.

She and her husband, Humberto, own Zamora's.

"It's hard because for us as well we know working paycheck to paycheck. People that don't live that don't understand that," said Gomez.

Monday night, Neighborhood Industries and the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation hosted a Posada -- traditionally a Christmas party celebrating the Nativity -- for the Gomez family and their staff.

"We're also giving $20,000 gift that's really to assist with fire recovery. Plus a $20,000 grant for a food truck. So while they're rebuilding, they can retain some of the jobs and keep their food flowing into the streets," said Ricky Bravo, Development Director for Neighborhood Industries.

The Gomez family said they were overwhelmed by all the support.

They hope to have the taco truck up and running sometime in January, right across the street from their restaurant.

"We're asking the community to celebrate with us, open up your end and let the Zamora's family in -- go to the GoFundMe page and contribute so they can recover as quickly as possible," said Bravo.

You can find a link to that GoFundMe page here.