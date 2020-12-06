Fresno Chaffee Zoo to close during stay home order

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Stay home orders mean the Fresno Chaffee Zoo has temporarily closed their gates to visitors -- but not before several families got to take in the sights including the zoo's youngest resident, a very playful baby white rhino named Hazina.Zoo officials say they don't know when the park will reopen but it will be closed for at least the next three weeks.The zoo has made several changes since the onset of the pandemic, including social distancing markers, mask reminders and changed smaller walkways to one-way only.They say this is just another way to adapt to the safety of visitors and animals.The closure also means one of their biggest fundraisers, ZooLights, will be dark this holiday season.But if you want to stay connected to the zoo during the closure, you can still make them a part of your holiday."We do have our holiday gift guide out," says Marketing Manager Brany Gamoning. "Which has great gift ideas that can be redeemed either during the closure or when we reopen. We also hope people continue to stay engaged with us on social media. We have a great social media presence with lots of content."Staff at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo will still report to work as the animals need to continued training and grounds need to be maintained.The zoo spokesperson says anyone who pre-purchased tickets for dates during the closure can contact the zoo to either reschedule or get a refund.