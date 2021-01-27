Society

Fresno Chaffee Zoo to reopen to public on Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced that it will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, January 29.

The zoo is able to open now with Gov. Newsom lifting stay-home orders in California, putting Fresno County back in the purple tier.

Zoo officials say that indoor exhibits will remain closed but Twiga Terrace, Stingray Bay, Sea Lion Cove and Roo Walkabout will be open.

All guests ages two and up will be required to wear masks inside the zoo. Gift shops and cafes will also be open.

Officials are also encouraging guests to pre-purchase their tickets on their website.

The zoo had been closed since early December due to the San Joaquin Valley being placed in a stay home order.
