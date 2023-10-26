From filmmaking to Folklorico, Fresno's Community Center for the Arts and Technology is offering free learning opportunities to students ages 3 to 80.

Fresno's Community Center for the Arts and Technology hosting 25th anniversary gala

Action News Anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos sat down today with the founder and director of CCAT, Armando Valdez, to talk about the organization's 25 years of success and the anniversary gala.

The gala serves as the biggest fundraiser of the year for the community center.

The 25th anniversary Gala is this Saturday, October 28 from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. at the Grand 1401 Ballroom in Downtown Fresno.

You can purchase tickets online here.

If you can't make it you can also make a donation or sponsor a table.