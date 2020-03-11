Coronavirus

FresYes Fest postponed due to Coronavirus

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- FresYes Fest, originally scheduled for March 21, has been postponed until the fall due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

RELATED: List of Valley events canceled, postponed amid COVID-19 concerns

The annual event is Fresno's biggest block party.

"It is with extreme caution and an obligation to our Central Valley friends and neighbors that we have decided to postpone FresYES Fest until later in the year," said Mike Cruz, president of Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co. "The entire concept of this event is to bring people together to enjoy the best of the city and we can't, in good conscience, do this while there is a threat to public health."

The annual event was expected to draw 17,000 people. Organizers said a new event date will be announced soon.

FresYes Fest is held in downtown Fresno every year and features local vendors, food trucks, brews, and live bands.

It was created to highlight everything that makes residents proud to call Fresno home.
