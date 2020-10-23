motorcycle accident

Motorcyclist injured in Fresno County crash, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcycle rider was treated for serious injuries after crashing their bike in Fresno County on Friday morning.

California Highway Patrol officials say the motorcyclist lost control of the bike on Friant Road near Lost Lake around 6 am.

The rider was taken to a Fresno hospital but is expected to recover.

CHP officers are investigating the cause of the crash.
