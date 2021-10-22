Friday Morning Football - Golden Valley High School

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10385101" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Cougars are getting ready to take on the El Capitan Gauchos on Friday night, and the student body was out in full force.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- For this week's edition of Friday Morning Football, Action News was in Merced at Golden Valley High School!The Cougars are getting ready to take on the El Capitan Gauchos on Friday night, and the student body was out in full force.It's Golden Valley's senior night, and the team was feeling the support from the crowd."I'm feeling really confident that we have a chance to get the W tonight. The fans, my teammates, I'm loving their energy. I hope they bring some more tonight for senior night. I'm loving it all," said team captain Jabari Phillips."We're excited for them to do what they're supposed to do after all the hard work over the last four years," said head coach Rick Martinez.It's also the Cougars' annual "Pink Out" game in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month."Our kids do a great job at this type of thing. They're so aware of everybody else; they're so tolerant. They're aware of everyone else's feelings and what they're going through, and they're going to show up tonight to support our team and to support each other," said Principal Kevin Smartwood.Kick-off is at 7 pm.