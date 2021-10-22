Sports

Friday Morning Football - Golden Valley High School

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Friday Morning Football - Golden Valley High School

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- For this week's edition of Friday Morning Football, Action News was in Merced at Golden Valley High School!

The Cougars are getting ready to take on the El Capitan Gauchos on Friday night, and the student body was out in full force.

It's Golden Valley's senior night, and the team was feeling the support from the crowd.

EMBED More News Videos

The Cougars are getting ready to take on the El Capitan Gauchos on Friday night, and the student body was out in full force.



"I'm feeling really confident that we have a chance to get the W tonight. The fans, my teammates, I'm loving their energy. I hope they bring some more tonight for senior night. I'm loving it all," said team captain Jabari Phillips.

"We're excited for them to do what they're supposed to do after all the hard work over the last four years," said head coach Rick Martinez.

It's also the Cougars' annual "Pink Out" game in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

EMBED More News Videos

It's Golden Valley's senior night, and the team was feeling the support from the crowd.



"Our kids do a great job at this type of thing. They're so aware of everybody else; they're so tolerant. They're aware of everyone else's feelings and what they're going through, and they're going to show up tonight to support our team and to support each other," said Principal Kevin Smartwood.

Kick-off is at 7 pm.

EMBED More News Videos

They've put in hard work all year and it's good to get out on Friday nights to see all the hard work they've put in," said head coach Jeremy Siemiller.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmercedhigh school sportshigh school footballfriday night football
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Authorities identify 4 killed in plane crash near Visalia airport
Omicron updates: New US travel rules go into effect Monday
US to stage diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics
21-year-old shot to death outside Stevinson bar
1 hospitalized following suspected DUI crash in Fresno
Ave 360 in Tulare County closed after semi crash
Part of Kaweah Health shut down, patients evacuated due to flooding
Show More
Better.com CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call
Early reports on omicron variant encouraging, Fauci says
COVID vaccine mandate announced for NYC private-sector workers
Clovis police looking for 2 suspects who robbed ULTA Beauty store
1 arrested for Merced double murder
More TOP STORIES News