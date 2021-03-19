Friday Night Football is back in the Valley, with some changes due to COVID

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- High school football stadiums fell silent during the pandemic but they're about to come back to life."Friday night is gonna be lit. We haven't been able to see those Friday night lights in a year and a half so it's going to be super exciting," says Madera Unified Athletic Director Marty Bitter.When Madera High hosts Hoover High on Friday night, fans will have their temperatures checked before they enter the stadium."Obviously the spectators will be limited. We limited ours. Each player gets 4 immediate family as well as the visitors so we have their roster. We have all online ticketing," says Bitter.Fans will sit in separate pods of four, six feet apart on the bleachers.The players were tested for COVID on Monday.Hoover Athletic Director Tim Carey says the return of sports has lifted the spirits of student-athletes."It's a fun time when kids get out there and start practicing. They start competing. Just to see the love from them getting out there, it makes it so much better," says Hoover High Athletic Director Tim Carey.The snack bar won't be open at the Madera-Hoover game though food vendors will be in place.Kickoff can't come soon enough.There may also be some rain, which will make it feel just like football season - even though it's mid-March.