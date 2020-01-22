Friends and family shocked after man drives off ledge at San Joaquin River

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- David Callahan drove his Mercedes off a ledge, traveling more than 300 feet before plummeting down.

"In my 20 years, I've never seen a vehicle travel close to that distance," says CHP spokesperson Mike Salas.

They tell Action News that Callahan's brother, Michael Callahan, once owned Hobbs Grove before he later opened the Raven's Gate Haunted attraction.

According to the attraction's Facebook page, it's now closed.

A friend of the victim says Callahan would give you the shirt off his back. In a statement, he said, "I'm confused as to why he did what he did."

Action News also spoke with Callahan's mother, who declined to go on camera, but said a lot of people loved her son but did mention he was bipolar.

Investigators say there was some sort of incident before the pursuit.

"They were able to find that some issues were going on at the house that may have contributed to him leaving erratically from his residence," Salas said.

Callahan had a criminal history as Fresno County Sheriff's deputies were called to his family's home last year after his wife claimed he pushed her and was using drugs.

He was also charged with three felonies and two misdemeanors in Monterey County in the past 15 years.

Investigators are still trying to determine why he leaped over the ledge and say they're not ruling out the possibility of a DUI crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnopolice chasedui crash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1-year-old baby dies in bathtub in central Fresno hotel
Man airlifted to hospital after being shot in car in Orosi
1 person detained in connection to deadly stabbing outside Bakersfield high school
CHP: Driver may have been high on drugs during fatal police chase
Las Vegas mall shooting: 2 wounded by gunfire on Strip
Central California Blood Center asking for extra donations during busy season
Victim of Fresno's first homicide of 2020 had just enlisted for Army
Show More
Fresno PD: Crime not on the rise in southwest policing district
Former Marine pleads not guilty to murder of Madera County girl
Penn State investigating reported rape involving fraternity
One teen admits lying, two others also change stories to protect uncle charged with murder
McConnell backs off, abruptly eases some Trump impeachment trial rules
More TOP STORIES News