FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in critical condition, in the hospital after being shot in the front yard of a northeast Fresno home.Fresno police were called to a home on East Michigan Avenue near North 8th Avenue just before 1 am on Sunday.There they found a man who had been shot.He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center.Police haven't said whether an arrest was made. No shooter description is available.