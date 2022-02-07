airline industry

Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B deal, creating nation's fifth largest carrier

The deal is valued at $6.6 billion when accounting for the assumption of debt and other liabilities.
EMBED <>More Videos

Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B budget carrier deal

The parent company of the budget airline Frontier is buying Spirit Airlines in a $2.9 billion cash-and-stock deal that will give the combined company enough heft to better compete against the largest U.S. airlines.

The deal is valued at $6.6 billion when accounting for the assumption of debt and operating lease liabilities.

Spirit shareholders will receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier plus $2.13 in cash for each existing Spirit share they own. This implies a value of $25.83 per Spirit share at Frontier's closing stock price of $12.39 on Friday.

Existing Frontier shareholders will own approximately 51.5% and existing Spirit stockholders will own approximately 48.5% of the combined airline. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of the year.

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., based in Denver, slipped almost 3% before the opening bell Monday. Shares of Spirit Airlines Inc., based in Miami, jumped about 12%.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelair travelairline industryfrontier airlinesairlineu.s. & worldspirit airlines
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AIRLINE INDUSTRY
CA community colleges offer accessible path for aviation careers
Spike in air rage incidents, latest on Philly-Miami flight
Dallas-bound traveler in hospital with human monkeypox, CDC says
Man hospitalized after opening plane door, exiting onto LAX taxiway
TOP STORIES
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in central Fresno
2 killed, 2 injured in shooting at SW Fresno apartment complex
World Ag Expo returns this week to Tulare
2 injured after being attacked at Visalia party
Fresno Pacific University returns to in-person learning Monday
3.5 magnitude earthquake rattles areas in Southern California
Fresno Street Eats celebrates Black History Month
Show More
5 killed, 2 severely injured in crash near Table Mountain Casino
Fresno State students call for resignation of Joseph Castro
Former CA EDD worker sentenced to prison for COVID unemployment fraud
Couple rescued from Sierra cabin after being snowed in for weeks
Joe Rogan apologizes for saying racial slur: 'I'm not racist'
More TOP STORIES News