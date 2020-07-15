desserts

Fresno shop giving away free frozen yogurt to customers today

By Joyeeta Biswas
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno shop is giving away free frozen yogurt to all customers who turn up on Tuesday evening before it closes its doors temporarily.

Yogi Berry, located at the Woodward Park Pavilion on Cedar Avenue, is offering one free container of frozen yogurt per person starting at 5:30 pm.

If you're in the area, go ahead and grab a cup - but hurry! The offer lasts only until they run out of stock.



Like many other businesses, Yogi Berry will have to shut down its operations in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in California and an order by Gov. Gavin Newsom, rolling back the reopening of many businesses that operate indoors.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom orders hair salons, gyms, churches, other businesses to close indoor operations in most Central CA counties

"Instead of throwing out all our frozen yogurt, we want to help put some smiles on our neighbors' faces!" the store said in a statement.
