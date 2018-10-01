Frying Pan Tower flag auctioned off for nearly $11K to benefit Hurricane Florence victims

EMBED </>More Videos

The American flag that once sat on top of the Frying Pan Tower has been auctioned off to help the victims of Hurricane Florence.

SOUTHPORT, N.C. --
The American flag that once sat on top of the Frying Pan Tower has been auctioned off to help the victims of Hurricane Florence.

During a live stream, the flag -- deemed Kevin -- captured the hearts and minds of thousands as Florence lashed the North Carolina coast.

Viewers watched as the storm grew closer to shore, battering Old Glory and ultimately, ripping it.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The tattered flag was auctioned off $10,900 Sunday night.



In total, there were 96 bids for "Kevin."

The owner of the tower said 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to Hurricane Florence relief assistance through the Red Cross.

A live stream showing the new flag is back online.

Frying Pan Tower back online after Hurricane Florence
A live stream from the Frying Pan Tower -- that captured the hearts and minds of thousands as Hurricane Florence lashed the North Carolina coast -- is now back online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane florenceamerican flagauctionnorth carolina newsNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News