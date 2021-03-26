accuweather

Worm moon: How to see the next full moon in the sky this weekend

The last weekend of March begins with a bright full moon, the worm moon, shining in the sky.

The full moon will first appear right around sunset on Sunday, March 28, in the eastern sky. It will glow all night long, eventually setting in the west around sunrise on Monday, according to AccuWeather.

The worm moon gets its unique name because earthworms begin to resurface at this time of year.

It is also considered the last full moon of winter, but in 2021, it marks the beginning of spring.

The next full moon, in April, will be the first of three supermoons this year, according to AccuWeather.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweathermoon
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Happy first day of spring!
Scientists reveal first-ever evidence of 'space hurricane'
Jupiter, Mercury to appear to cross paths on March 5
Expect planetary conjunction, full worm moon in March
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno artist paints mural of murdered street vendor
WATCH: Rocket debris lights up skies over Pacific Northwest
IRS: COVID face masks, hand sanitizer now tax deductible
Worker injured after industrial accident in Atwater
California high court: Judges must weigh suspects' ability to pay bail
Texas mom, who contracted COVID after giving birth, dies at 33
Demands for investigation into Fresno Co. Health Dept., Foster Farms
Show More
Police arrest 18-year-old for murder of Fresno street vendor
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in central Fresno
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in east central Fresno
Driver leads Fresno Co. deputies on high-speed chase
EXPLAINER: What we know about cargo ship blocking Suez Canal
More TOP STORIES News