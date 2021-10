FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A prowling pest went inside a home that was being treated for other bugs.Surveillance cameras caught the intruder inside a 'tented' Fresno house, last month.Police released video on Tuesday and said the suspect waited until nightfall to get into the empty home that was being fumigated for termites.It's not clear if the person stole anything.If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to contact Fresno police or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.