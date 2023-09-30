'Fiesta Around the World' event raises money to help local families

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fundraising event in East Central Fresno is taking action to help local families connect with much-needed resources.

On Friday, Centro La Familia hosted its Fiesta Around the World.

It was held inside the Hangar at Signature Flight Support on Winery Avenue.

The event included food, dancing and special entertainment.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the organization.

ABC30 was a proud sponsor, and our very own Action News anchor Nic Garcia was the emcee for the festivities.