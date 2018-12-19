CHICAGO --Funerals for two Chicago police officers fatally struck by a train Monday night will take place on Saturday.
The St. Rita Shrine Chapel, 7740 S Western Ave., said it will host the funerals for Officer Conrad Gary this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and Officer Eduardo Marmolejo's will also be held there on the same day at 12:30 p.m.
The officers were struck and killed by a commuter train in the Rosemoore neighborhood on the Far South Side as they were trying to apprehend an armed man.
Gary, who was a new officer, is survived by his wife and infant daughter. Marmolejo has a wife and three young children and he was also new to the force.
Meanwhile residents in the Pullman neighborhood have been wrapping trees with bright blue ribbons.
"It's our way of telling the police officers here in the 5th District we feel your pain and we support you in this time of need," said neighbor Tim McMahon.
"There's an impalpable pain and anguish in the soul of our men and women that we rely on and the family of the Chicago Police Department," said Mayor Rahm Emanuel.
Investigators said the two officers likely did not hear or see the train that hit them.
One of the officers' body cameras shows them looking in the direction of a northbound train and police believe they didn't see the other train behind them heading south.