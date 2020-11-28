food

New eatery selling Japanese desserts opens in north Fresno

The cafe specializes in treats like Japanese souffles and cakes with unique flavors.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hungry holiday shoppers at River Park had a new restaurant to try out today.

Fuwa Fuwa is now open.

The family-owned and operated eatery specializes in creating delicious and decadent treats like Japanese souffles and cakes.

The cafe also offers espresso and tea to wash down the desserts.

Restaurant managers say they're excited to bring their unique flavors to the Central Valley.

"It's very popular in Bay Area, LA -it's a good opportunity to bring this new stuff to Fresno," says manager Richard Woo.

Fuwa Fuwa opens at 11 each morning.

The new River Park dining option is located near the I-MAX theater and Yogurtland.
