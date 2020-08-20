You'll be able to fly from Fresno to Mexico City starting in November

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You'll soon be able to take a direct flight to Mexico City from the Fresno Yosemite International Airport, officials say.Bi-weekly flights are available through the airline, Volaris, starting November 12.Airport officials say the new flights will help meet the travel demand between the Central Valley and Mexico, which is its top destination.Travelers can fly from Mexico City to Fresno on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The planes depart at 8:25 p.m. and arrive at 10:50 p.m.Those traveling from Fresno to Mexico City can catch a flight on Thursdays and Sundays at 12:30 a.m. with an arrival time of 6:55 a.m.Each flight seats around 179 people. In addition to Mexico's capital, the airline also offers Central Californians flights to Guadalajara, Morelia and León.