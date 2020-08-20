travel

You'll be able to fly from Fresno to Mexico City starting in November

Bi-weekly flights are available through the airline, Volaris, starting November 12.

Bi-weekly flights are available through the airline, Volaris, starting November 12. (Fresno Yosemite International Airport)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You'll soon be able to take a direct flight to Mexico City from the Fresno Yosemite International Airport, officials say.

Bi-weekly flights are available through the airline, Volaris, starting November 12.

Airport officials say the new flights will help meet the travel demand between the Central Valley and Mexico, which is its top destination.

Travelers can fly from Mexico City to Fresno on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The planes depart at 8:25 p.m. and arrive at 10:50 p.m.

Those traveling from Fresno to Mexico City can catch a flight on Thursdays and Sundays at 12:30 a.m. with an arrival time of 6:55 a.m.

Each flight seats around 179 people. In addition to Mexico's capital, the airline also offers Central Californians flights to Guadalajara, Morelia and León.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelfresnomexicoair traveltravelfresno yosemite international airport
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
'Rogue Trip' now streaming on Disney+
COVID-19: Officials monitoring uptick in NY cases after out-of-state travel
Hidden Adventures: Sailing at Huntington Lake
Bob Woodruff, son take viewers around the world in new NatGeo series
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Helicopter pilot killed while fighting Hills Fire in Fresno County identified
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
PG&E worker dies assisting first responders in NorCal wildfire
Merced air quality 'very unhealthy', residents should avoid outdoor activity
Central California coronavirus cases
Northern California resident calls wildfire 'scariest thing I've ever seen'
Golden State Killer victims continue impact statements in Sacramento
Show More
Pedestrian killed in east central Fresno crash
Man shot while driving in San Joaquin, deputies say
US jobless claims jump back above 1 million
Steve Bannon indicted in border wall fundraising scheme
Some Fresno Co. businesses in open rebellion against coronavirus emergency order
More TOP STORIES News