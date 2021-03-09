Police trying to negotiate with armed man in downtown Fresno, roads closed near E and Kern Streets

The incident is happening now near F and Kern Streets, near a Union Bank that has been evacuated.
There is a heavy police presence and some streets are blocked off.
Police say they are trying to 'deescalate' a situation with an armed man in the area of F and Kern Street.
BREAKING: Fresno Police are outside of Union Bank on Kern St. in downtown Fresno. They are communicating with a person on the sidewalk over the loud speaker.— Alyssa Flores (@AlyssaABC30) March 9, 2021
Police can be heard saying “put the gun down.” @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/UbSTm5H7TL
They say he may have an explosive device. A bomb squad is at the scene.
Fresno Police Bomb Squad is on scene. Officers have been negotiating with the armed man for close to two hours. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/EWWCX5wXb8— Alyssa Flores (@AlyssaABC30) March 9, 2021
Police also say they do not believe the suspect had any interaction with the bank.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
ABC30 is at the scene and will update the story as we get more details.