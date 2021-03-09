Police trying to negotiate with armed man in downtown Fresno, roads closed near E and Kern Streets

BREAKING: Fresno Police are outside of Union Bank on Kern St. in downtown Fresno. They are communicating with a person on the sidewalk over the loud speaker.

Police can be heard saying “put the gun down.” @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/UbSTm5H7TL — Alyssa Flores (@AlyssaABC30) March 9, 2021

Fresno Police Bomb Squad is on scene. Officers have been negotiating with the armed man for close to two hours. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/EWWCX5wXb8 — Alyssa Flores (@AlyssaABC30) March 9, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police officers are investigating an incident in Downtown Fresno.The incident is happening now near F and Kern Streets, near a Union Bank that has been evacuated.There is a heavy police presence and some streets are blocked off.Police say they are trying to 'deescalate' a situation with an armed man in the area of F and Kern Street.They say he may have an explosive device. A bomb squad is at the scene.Police also say they do not believe the suspect had any interaction with the bank.Drivers should avoid the area if possible.