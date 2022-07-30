Good Sports: Clovis East basketball star wows with performance in Philippines

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- This summer, a local basketball player suited up for her national team and did so well, she became something of a celebrity - proudly representing her Valley hometown - and her heritage.

Inside the gym at Clovis East, Gabby Ramos works on the game she's played more or less - her whole life.

That game caught the eye of a retired member of the Philippine Basketball Association. The Fresno native tried out for the Under-16 national team - and made the team to play in this summer's Asian Cup.

"It was phenomenal representing the country, representing my home town but definitely representing the flag was like one of my proudest moments."

While back in the Valley, one local family member was especially proud of her.

Gabby's uncle is our own Dale Yurong.

The team nearly beat the university of the Philippines - then played its first game in Jordan against Lebanon.

Despite feeling nerves pregame, Gabby was magnificent, scoring 27 points and bringing down 20 rebounds. The showing was an eye-catching performance for the Philippine media.

"I got interviewed multiple times, a couple TV stations - it was a lot," Gabby says.

Suddenly Gabby was the next big thing in the island nation- even being called a term for a 'pop star' in many Asian countries.

"What they like to call is idols, so a bunch of being called idols, a bunch of pictures being taken. It was like being a celebrity but just after a couple games."

Despite losing to Samoa - the eventual champs - Gabby averaged 16 points a game and helped the Philippines to a third place finish.

For now, Ramos hopes to turn that buzz into a belief at Clovis East - but says she hopes to continue playing for her home country.