6 displaced after bed catches fire at southeast Fresno motel

Six people were displaced after a fire sparked at a motel in southeast Fresno on Tuesday morning.
The fire started on a bed in one of the rooms at the Gables Motel on Church Avenue and Golden State Boulevard around 2:30 am.

When firefighters kicked down the door, they saw clothes and a mattress on fire.

Fire crews were able to put out the blaze quickly. The two people living in that room, along with four people in neighboring units, were displaced.

No one was hurt.

An arson investigator was called to the scene to determine what sparked the fire.
