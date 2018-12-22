Game on at the first every Toddler Race at the Save Mart Center

FRESNO, Calif. --
Toddlers from around the Central Valley got their game faces on as they competed in the first ever toddler race at the Save Mart Center.

Toddlers under 18-months raced to the finish line during halftime of the Fresno State men's basketball game today.

The event is very similar to the Baby crawl that happened at the Save Mart Center about two weeks ago.

Action News Anchor Tony Cabrera was the emcee for the brand-new event.

The winner... was 15-month-old Kason Delgado!

Kason and his family are from Visalia.
