Fresno game store finds new ways to stay in business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a new day of operating business in a new frontier at game shop Crazy Squirrel in Northeast Fresno."Gaming is important, mental health-wise. It's an essential part of a lot of people's lives and we heard for a couple of months was we were non-essential and psychologically it was hard to get that message every day," said Jennifer Ward, Crazy Squirrel owner.Jennifer Ward is grateful her store is back open after being closed for two months and not earning any income. She says the landlord has been gracious with her.She was able to do curbside deliveries and is still offering the service.Now since reopening, the store's layout has changed to allow for more spacing and to keep people six feet apart.They've also changed their cleaning process."We amped it up a lot. We all wear face masks when we are working with customers in the store. At the close of night, not only do we wipe everything down, but any of the high touch areas the doorknobs or bathroom doors," Ward said.She moved to her store and First and Nees almost one year ago.Ward says for some, her store was a place to socialize and interact with others."We have this big game room with side rooms as well, we used to be able to run tournaments of 100 people or more people in this store. On any given night we would have 50-60 people throughout the store playing games and then more people shopping and now we have zero," Ward said.Now with her doors open, she's hoping one day to bring back that community, whether its in person or online.Crazy Squirrel is open seven days a week. With customer support, the owner is hoping to make it to their 10 year anniversary in October.