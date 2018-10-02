ROBBERY

Gang member and two teens accused of robbery in Madera

Madera Police have detained a man and two teenagers accused of robbery.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
It happened Monday on 8th and "L" Street.

Police say the three suspects attacked the victim and kicked him while he was on the ground.

The suspects took the victim's cell phone and ran off together.

Officers found the suspects nearby and detained Eriberto Ventura and two teens who were still in possession of the victims' cell phone.

Ventura is an admitted gang member.

The two teenagers were identified as the suspects of a previous attempted robbery involving a firearm.
