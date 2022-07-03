40-year-old gang member arrested while on parole in Merced, police say

40-year-old gang member arrested while on parole in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A parolee gang member was arrested for selling narcotics and being in possession of a firearm in Merced.

The Merced Police Department says the Gang Violence Suppression Unit served a search warrant Saturday morning related to possible drug sales at the Merced Inn & Suite Motel on East Childs Avenue, just off Highway 99.

During the search of several rooms, officers found a 9-millimeter handgun, methamphetamine, scales and packaging material.

40-year-old Vanessa Hurtado, who is currently on parole, was arrested and booked into jail for parole violation, drug sales, and possession of a firearm.
