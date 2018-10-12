Gang member arrested following stabbing and assault

A gang member is in custody after being involved an incident where two people were stabbed.Detectives arrested Emeterio Orozco near the Villa Fresno Mobile Home Park on West McKinley.Police said he was involved in a domestic incident that led to two people being stabbed, and that he struck one victim with a handgun.Orozco was also found with a loaded firearm.He is a known Bulldog gang member.Orozco was arrested for felony assault and booked into the Fresno County Jail.