Gang member arrested in Southeast Fresno after being found with a loaded gun

Officials say a known gang member is behind bars for possession of a loaded firearm.

Police pulled over 25-year-old Johnny San at around 11:30 Wednesday night near Kings Canyon and Willow in Southeast Fresno. That's when officers found a semi-automatic firearm, loaded with ten live rounds.

Investigators said San is a convicted felon and on probation for possession of a firearm.

Police said this arrest marks the 45th firearm removed from the streets of Southeast Fresno since their Special Response Team was formed at the start of this year.
