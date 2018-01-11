FRESNO

Gang member arrested in Southwest Fresno with WWI rifle

A gang member was arrested in Southwest Fresno with a World War 1 rifle, Fresno Police said.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A gang member was arrested in Southwest Fresno with a World War 1 rifle, Fresno Police said.

Authorities said they saw a wanted felon, identified as 32-year-old Randy Flowers, in the area of Jensen and Cherry Avenues in Southwest Fresno. They lost Flowers for a brief time but eventually located him parked at a house on South Ivy Avenue.

Police set a perimeter and used the PA system to call out the residence of the house along with Flowers.

Flowers was on probation for conspiring to commit pimping of a minor. During a probation compliance search of his bedroom officers located a Springfield 1903 .30-06 bolt-action rifle.

Flowers was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on a probation violation warrant and for possessing a rifle as a convicted felon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gangfresnoarrestFresno - Southwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News