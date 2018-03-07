A known gang member is in jail after forcing police on a wild chase across Fresno.Officers say they tried to pull over 37-year-old Hollis Priest near the corner of Ashlan and Fresno in Central Fresno on Monday.Priest was wanted for felony check fraud and identity theft.Detectives say they followed him to a hotel near Blackstone and Ashlan.That's when Priest intentionally crashed into a detective's car and drove through a chain link fence to avoid arrest.He then drove recklessly through Fresno and Clovis before finally crashing near the corner of Shaw and Clovis.Priest was booked into the Fresno County Jail on a number of charges including evading and resisting arrest.