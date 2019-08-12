FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A gang member is off the streets after he was arrested with a handgun inside his car.
Aaron Brown was on parole for burglary when officers pulled him over for allegedly driving drunk in southwest Fresno.
Officers say during the stop, Brown tossed a loaded gun onto the floorboard.
He was arrested for numerous firearm-related offenses, DUI and for violation of parole.
Gang member on parole arrested for DUI in southwest Fresno
ARREST
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News