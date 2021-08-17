Multiple alleged southwest Fresno gang members arrested, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple gang members and weapons were taken off the streets Tuesday afternoon after MAGEC detectives tracked them down to a Mcdonald's drive-thru at Shaw and Fresno St.The suspect vehicle, a black Chrysler sedan, rammed into a Fresno police patrol unit when officers first tried to make contact.Police say one of the four southwest Fresno gang members taken into custody had a loaded handgun in his waistband at the time of the arrest.Officials say the men are persons of interest in multiple shootings throughout the city.Two other weapons were found inside the vehicle along with ski masks, leading investigators to believe the suspects were en route to commit another crime.Police aren't releasing their identities or charges as they continue to investigate but say the bust is part of a larger effort to crack down on rising violent crime in Fresno.