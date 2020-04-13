Gang members lead police officers on chase in Lemoore

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lemoore police officers were led on a chase while investigating a gang-related shooting last week.Officials say the shooting happened on April 5 at a home on Avocado Drive, and a black Acura was seen leaving the scene.Investigators spotted the car on April 9 dropping off a passenger, but when officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off and a pursuit ensued.Officers eventually arrested the driver, 30-year-old Rudy Zamora, and his 17-year-old passenger, who was found hiding in a nearby backyard.The teen was found with a loaded gun and several rounds of ammunition. He was booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center.Zamora was booked into the Kings County Jail for evading police among other charges.