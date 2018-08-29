INGLEWOOD, Calif. --An early morning gang sweep in multiple Los Angeles County cities led to 10 arrests of members of the Osage Legend Crips gang on federal narcotics-trafficking and firearms charges.
Federal charges allege the defendants obtained cocaine, used a purported convenience store to convert it into crack cocaine and distributed the drugs on the streets of Inglewood and South L.A.
A grand jury indictment targets key members of the 92 Osage Legend Crips (OLC), a gang that allegedly manufactured and distributed crack cocaine from the "Stop and Shop Market" at 1041 S. Prairie. The drugs were also allegedly delivered to various locations, including a U.S. vets office and the social security office in Inglewood, a press release stated.
Some of the suspects allegedly had weapons connected to drug-trafficking activities. According to the indictment, the gang members "used violence and intimidation, including firearms, to maintain and expand their drug-dealing territory, to protect themselves, their drugs, and their drug proceeds from rival gangs and drug-dealing organizations, and to collect payment from drug customers."
Search warrants were served throughout the Los Angeles, Inglewood and Hawthorne areas.