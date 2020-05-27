FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Red Cross is helping a family after a fire sparked in the garage of their northeast Fresno home.
The fire was first reported just after 7 a.m. on Sample near Millbrook.
Fire officials believe the blaze was sparked from an electrical issue with a box fan in the garage.
Crews were able to quickly put out the fire but say it did extend up into the attic.
Firefighters say two adults and a child were inside at the time of the blaze and made out it safely.
Garage fire damages northeast Fresno home, firefighters say
Crews were able to quickly put out the fire but say it did extend up into the attic.
GARAGE FIRE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News