Garage fire quickly contained at apartment in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters quickly knocked down flames at a northeast Fresno Apartment complex.

A garage fire broke out at The Springs Apartments near El Paso Ave. and First St. around 7 PM Saturday.

Fire crews kept the flames from spreading into any of the nearby units.

No injuries were reported.

The flames caused about $10-$15,000 of damage to the garage and a cause for the fire is still under investigation.
