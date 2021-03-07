Garage fire quickly contained at apartment in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters quickly knocked down flames at a northeast Fresno Apartment complex.A garage fire broke out at The Springs Apartments near El Paso Ave. and First St. around 7 PM Saturday.Fire crews kept the flames from spreading into any of the nearby units.No injuries were reported.The flames caused about $10-$15,000 of damage to the garage and a cause for the fire is still under investigation.