FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters quickly knocked down flames at a northeast Fresno Apartment complex.
A garage fire broke out at The Springs Apartments near El Paso Ave. and First St. around 7 PM Saturday.
Fire crews kept the flames from spreading into any of the nearby units.
No injuries were reported.
The flames caused about $10-$15,000 of damage to the garage and a cause for the fire is still under investigation.
Garage fire quickly contained at apartment in northeast Fresno
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News