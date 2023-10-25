  • Watch Now

Flames break out inside garage of Tulare home

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 1:45PM
TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating what sparked a garage fire at a home in Tulare.

It was first reported just before 3 am Wednesday at a home on Woodward Drive near Oaks Street.

The homeowner says his wife woke up and smelled smoke.

He then went downstairs to investigate and saw there was a lot of smoke on the first floor.

The two adults and two kids got out safely and called for help.

Firefighters arrived to find flames in the garage.

They were able to put the fire out quickly and keep it from spreading.

The homeowner says he had been painting the garage, so nothing was inside it.

The garage is a total loss.

Utilities to the home have been turned off, and the family will need to find a temporary place to stay.

