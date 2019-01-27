GARAGE FIRE

Fire officials put out garage fire in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fire officials are investigating what caused a garage to go up in flames Sunday afternoon in Central Fresno.

The blaze broke out just before 1 p.m. on east Hedges Avenue and north Thesta Street.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading into the house or neighboring properties, but the garage is lost from damages.

No one was injured.

Fire investigators say they found additions and alterations to the unit they believe may not have been up to code. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
garage firefireFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GARAGE FIRE
Firefighters put out late night garage fire in Southeast Fresno
Fresno Fire investigating garage fire in downtown Fresno
Crews battle garage fire in Southwest Fresno
More garage fire
Top Stories
Man arrested after allegedly stealing 3,000 Xanax tablets
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks to fully reopen Tuesday
USPS hikes stamp price 5 cents
20 dead in bomb attack at Sunday Mass in Philippine cathedral
UPDATE: Police in Virginia arrest suspect in Louisiana shooting that killed 5
3 shots fired, nothing hit in Sunday morning shooting
Burglars hit 3 Visalia businesses in 45 minutes
Fisherman finds grenade, drives to Taco Bell before calling 911: Police
Show More
'Black Panther,' 'A Star Is Born' up for SAG Awards' top honor
Graffiti artists display their talent at sixth annual Bizare Fest
Kamala Harris kicks off 2020 campaign at Oakland rally
Duke official steps down after encouraging students to speak English
Heinz creates 'ketchup caviar' for Valentine's Day
More News