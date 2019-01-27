Fire officials are investigating what caused a garage to go up in flames Sunday afternoon in Central Fresno.The blaze broke out just before 1 p.m. on east Hedges Avenue and north Thesta Street.Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading into the house or neighboring properties, but the garage is lost from damages.No one was injured.Fire investigators say they found additions and alterations to the unit they believe may not have been up to code. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.