Valley residents express concerns over California ban on gas-powered cars

Residents are worried about the cost of electric vehicles, and about the infrastructure in the Valley, saying this plan in meant for bigger cities.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Thursday, California became the first state to announce the end of the road for new, gas-powered cars by 2035.

It's a major move aimed at cutting pollution.

While a number of big-name automakers are already preparing for the shift, concern over the high cost and how everyday goods will be transported in smaller Valley cities remains.

"This regulation we believe is only going to divide California even more, or we feel that it will between the have- and the have-nots. The average price of an EV right now are estimated at about $66,000, up 13% from last year," said National Federation of Independent Business State Executive Director John Kabateck.

Added Fresno resident Alberto Saucedo:

"Our whole city revolves around diesel and gas, so transportation all the way from buses, from everything that you see out here, food being shipped all across the United States...."

Some residents said they are willing to make the switch if they see EV sticker prices drop.

"As long as you make them affordable for everyone, not just the super rich... I mean right now the super rich are the only ones who have electric cars," said Kerman resident Juan Carlos Acevedo.

The Governor of Washington announced on Thursday that they will be following in California's footsteps in prohibiting the sale of new gas-powered vehicles.