Gas company worker killed, 15 people injured in explosion at Murrieta home

By ABC7.com staff
MURRIETA, Calif. -- A gas company worker was killed and at least one person remains missing after an explosion and fire leveled a home in Murrieta, officials say.

Officials say 15 people were also treated for injuries following the incident.

SoCal Gas says initial reports indicate that one employee was killed in the explosion and another was transported to the hospital with injuries.

A company spokesman says one occupant of the home also remains unaccounted for.



"Today SoCalGas crews responded to reports of a damaged natural gas line & shortly after our crews arrived, there was an explosion," SoCalGas wrote on Twitter. "Sadly, one of our employees was fatally injured and others harmed. Our thoughts are with the families & first responders impacted."

The explosion was reported shortly after noon on Monday on Wooden Horse Trail near Spinning Wheel Drive.

Clinton Keith was closed from Smith Ranch to Nutmeg.

SoCalGas had responded to the home, listed with an address on Wooden Horse Trail, after reports of a natural gas line that was damaged by a contractor

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
murrietariverside countyexplosionfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News