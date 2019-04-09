24 gallons of gas poured, set ablaze in attempt to dry wet baseball field

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. -- A rain delayed youth baseball game took a bizarre turn when people decided to try and dry the field quickly.

Someone poured 24 gallons of fuel on the infield at the Governor Park in Ridgefield, Connecticut in an attempt to dry it out.

Video taken of the incident shows several adults standing around watching the burning infield.

The Town of Ridgefield confirmed the incident on its Facebook page:

"There has been an incident in town that we want make citizens aware of. A RHS baseball game at Governor Park was delayed due to weather conditions on the field this morning. A poor decision was made (and being looked into by the RPD) to 'dry the field quicker' and 24 gallons of gasoline was poured and set on fire. Thanks to the RFD, Peter Hill the Director of Public Works, DEEP, the RPD, and our Certified Spill Response Team for their incredible help. No one was injured and no one is in danger. The plan is to excavate the infield, place dirt in a safe container, and add fresh, clean soil to the field. We will update you as we know more."

"An update to the field fire situation. The field may be closed for the week due to the need for testing to be completed."
