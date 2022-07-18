gas prices

Gas prices continue to fall nationwide, remain high in Central California

Gas prices continue to fall nationwide, remain high in Central CA

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gas prices have fallen nearly 20 cents per gallon in the last week.

Right now, Gas Buddy shows the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded nationwide is $4.51.

Here in California, prices are still much higher at $5.89 per gallon.

Here in the Central Valley, prices are hovering around the state average at $5.95 in Merced, $5.87 in Fresno and $5.80 in Visalia.

Prices are 57 cents lower than they were just one month ago, but still $1.54 higher than a year ago.
