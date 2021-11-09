gas prices

Many Valley businesses feeling impact of rising gas prices

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Many Valley businesses feeling impact of rising gas prices

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Experts say California is on track to hit new gas price records.

Consumers are feeling it at the pump.

We spoke with American Automobile Association Spokesperson Sergio Avila about what's driving the increase.

"Really, what's at the heart of this is that the price of crude oil has been really high for the last several months and that's what's really been driving the cost of gasoline," he said.

Businesses, including B and D Pest Control, are also paying the price.

"Our gas bill has gone up anywhere from $150 to $200 a week since last year," says Bob Hill.

Hill has a fleet of three cars for his company. He works out of his truck, traveling to customers' homes.

While many companies are forced to increase their rates, Hill says took the hit in another way.

He's now managing his time and distance more than ever along with some other changes.

"Well, we went from full-size trucks to midsize and smaller trucks, obviously condensing our routes where we are not traveling long distances in between houses and managing our time and distance more than before," Hill said.

We also spoke with landscapers and gardeners who say their costs have gone up more than 25 percent because of the fuel they use.

It's having a big impact on car dealerships as well.

Lithia Nissan General Manager Al Pacheco says they are aligning themselves with the demand.

"We have to provide the vehicles that consumers are looking for," he said. "With gas prices going up, again, they are looking for those four-cylinder and families, instead of those larger SUV's, they are switching over to those V6."

For tips on fuel-saving, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnogas prices
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
Fresno airport prepares for Thanksgiving travel rush
How to navigate Thanksgiving this year, travel and COVID
US to release 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs
Valley residents feel impact of high gas prices with holiday travel
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Show More
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
More TOP STORIES News