Gas prices going up as additional California tax goes into effect

The ARCO on Manning and Highway 99 is now offering people the option to stay in their car and have one of their employees pump gas for you.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California drivers will see the prices at the pump go up on Wednesday as another round of tax increases for gasoline goes into effect.

Drivers can expect to pay three more cents a gallon due to SB1, which was signed into law by former Governor Brown to fix aging roadways and infrastructure.

The goal is to make roadways better with tax dollars with the Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Program.

Officials say it will generate about $54 billion in 10 years.

The bill will set aside $200 million annually to help fund projects that will improve roadways throughout California.

In total, drivers will be paying 50 cents in taxes per gallon instead of 47 cents.

If your car requires diesel fuel, you will now pay 38 cents in taxes per gallon instead of 36.
