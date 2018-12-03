GAS PRICES

Gas prices drop, Gasbuddy predict prices will continue to fall

Gas prices drop $0.10 per gallon, Gasbuddy predict prices will continue to fall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
We're seeing cheaper gas prices at the pump.

According to Gasbuddy, prices in Fresno have fallen $0.10 per gallon in the past week - averaging $3.66 a gallon.

Valley prices however are still higher than the national average of $2.43.

That's also $0.10 cents lower than last week.

Gasbuddy predicts Americans will likely see more falling prices for at least another week before a change.

Experts say a trade deal with China may boost confidence in the economy pushing oil demand back up and driving prices higher.
