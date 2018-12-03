Gas prices drop, Gasbuddy predict prices will continue to fall

We're seeing cheaper gas prices at the pump.According to Gasbuddy, prices in Fresno have fallen $0.10 per gallon in the past week - averaging $3.66 a gallon.Valley prices however are still higher than the national average of $2.43.That's also $0.10 cents lower than last week.Gasbuddy predicts Americans will likely see more falling prices for at least another week before a change.Experts say a trade deal with China may boost confidence in the economy pushing oil demand back up and driving prices higher.