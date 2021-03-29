Gas prices in Fresno drop slightly, still higher than last month

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gas prices across Fresno have dropped almost two cents over the past week.But despite the drop, prices in the city are still much higher than where they stood a month ago.The average gallon of gas in Fresno sits at $3.74.While that price is slightly lower than last week, gas is still around 26 cents more expensive than last month.Gas prices are more than a dollar higher compared to last year when the pandemic started.Compared to the rest of California, Fresno still sits about 13 cents below the state average of $3.87 per gallon.