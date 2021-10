FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Get ready to pay more at the pump if you plan on taking a summer road trip anytime soon.Gas prices continue to rise in the Central Valley.This week, the average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded in Fresno is $4.11, according to GasBuddy.That is about three cents higher than a week ago.The national average increased less than a cent to $3.04. That's up about eight cents from a month ago and about a dollar more than one year ago.