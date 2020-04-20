Personal Finance

Gas prices fall to under $1 in 13 states as demand drops during pandemic

Customers in at least a dozen states are seeing gas prices for under a $1 as the demand has dropped during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Prices are at their lowest level in over a decade, with the average price across the country sitting at $1.82 a gallon. The average is a dollar less than this time last year.

According to gasbuddy.com, the following states are seeing gas for under $1: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Virginia and Wisconsin.

A check of prices in Wisconsin shows some customers are paying 89 cents. In March, a gas station in Kentucky lowered its gas to 99 cents per gallon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financemoneygas pricesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, woman shot at southwest Fresno apartment complex
Kaweah Delta staff forced to wear same mask for weeks, says nursing assistant
Central California coronavirus cases
Man stabbed during argument over loud music in NE Fresno
Arsonist lights two small fires in northeast Fresno
Woman killed in Fresno apartment fire had undergone back surgeries
1 man in hospital after gang-related drive-by shooting at Fresno apartment complex
Show More
Don't stay away from the ER if you need medical attention, Fresno doctor says
CA unemployment benefits delayed for many
There is no curfew for Exeter residents, police say
Man posing as officer kills 16 in Canada shooting
Gas prices fall below $2 in Farmersville, lowest prices in CA
More TOP STORIES News